More doctors groups warn vs ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2021 03:23 AM

More doctors groups in the Philippines cautioned against the use of ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment. They also warned their members who will prescribe the anti-parasitic drug. Details from Zandro Ochona. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 3, 2021
