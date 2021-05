'Bahay Kaagapay' to boost San Juan City's quarantine efforts: Mayor

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Tuesday said the newly-opened 52-bed Bahay Kaagapay will help the local government’s quarantine efforts.

The quarantine facility was formally launched last week. This brings to 302 the total number of quarantine beds in the city.

“Ito po ay quarantine facility kung saan kung sino man ang maka-quarantine dito ay magiging komportable talaga... 302 na ang total natin na COVID beds sa lungsod ng San Juan na makakatulong sa ating quarantine efforts.” Zamora said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

Each of the 52 rooms at the new facility has its own air conditioning unit, toilet and bed.

The city currently has 607 active cases coming from a high of 1,226 last April 14, he said.

“More than 50 percent na po ang ating ibinaba at para sa akin, tayo po ay nakakaranas ngayon ng tuloy-tuloy na pagbaba,” he said.

But Zamora said it is still too early to say whether or not Metro Manila could revert to general community quarantine after May 14. The capital region and the nearby provinces of Rizal, Laguna, Bulacan and Cavite are still under an extended but flexible modified enhanced community quarantine from May 1 to 14.

“Para sa akin medyo maaga pa para sabihin 'yan sapagkat May 4 pa lamang at kakasimula pa lang ng MECQ Flex. Lahat naman ito dapat ang maging basehan ng desisyon ating data,” he said.

He added that he understands the need to reopen the economy. But he said once COVID-19 cases are down, it would be safer for the economy to further open.



- TeleRadyo 4 May 2021