MANILA -- State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) off Surigao del Sur.

In its latest public weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen over the coastal waters of San Agustin, Surigao del Sur. It is embedded along an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The ITCZ and LPA are expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region, and MIMAROPA.

This means flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible in these areas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

--TeleRadyo, 3 May 2023