Lalaki nagtangkang magpuslit ng shabu sa police station

Posted at May 03 2023 07:16 AM

Arestado ang isang lalaki na nagtangkang magpuslit ng shabu habang dumadalaw sa isang kaibigan na nakakulong sa Antipolo City Police Station 2. 

Sa ulat ng pulisya, bandang alas dose ng tanghali nang magdala ng pandesal ang suspek na iaabot niya sana sa preso.

Napansin ng nakabantay na pulis na may nakarolyong beinte pesos at dyaryo sa loob ng supot ng pandesal.

Dito na naghinala ang pulis at saka pinabuksan ang mga ito sa suspek. 
Tumambad sa kanila ang dalawang plastic sachet na hinihinalang shabu. 

Ayon sa suspek, personal niyang gamit ito at napasama lang umano sa supot ng pandesal. Inamin naman niya na gumagamit siya ng ilegal na droga.

Sinampahan na ng reklamong possesion of illegal drugs ang suspek.

