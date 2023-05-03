Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

FB page ng Bulatlat, na-restrict dahil sa 'community standards violation'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2023 08:34 PM

Sa paggunita ng World Press Freedom Day, inireklamo ng independent news website na Bulatlat na ni-restrict ng Facebook ang kanilang FB page dahil sa paglabag umano sa community standards sa social media platform. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, 3 Mayo 2023. 

