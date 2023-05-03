Home  >  News

Chris Pratt nagbago ang buhay kasunod ng 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2023 08:51 PM

Inamin ng Hollywood actor na si Chris Pratt na nagbago ang kaniyang buhay at karera matapos bumida sa Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Nagpa-Patrol, Yong Chavez. TV Patrol, 3 Mayo 2023. 
 

