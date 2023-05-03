Home  >  News

CAAP to conduct another wave of maintenance activities on May 17 to replace 'uninterruptible power supply'

Posted at May 03 2023 10:30 PM

The Philippine civil aviation authority completed the first phase of repairs to its troubled air traffic management system.

The maintenance work was carried out as transport authorities investigate Monday's power outage that disrupted operations at Manila's international airport. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 3, 2023
