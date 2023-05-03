Home  >  News

Batas na susuporta sa persons with autism, ipinanukala

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2023 08:28 PM

Napapanahon nang tutukan ang autism, ayon sa isang senador. Kaya naman isang panukala ang inaasahang magbibigay ng suporta at serbisyo para sa persons with autism. Sinabi naman ng ilang eksperto na hindi dapat mawalan ng pag-asa ang mga magulang at mga nag-aalaga sa mga batang may autism. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 3 Mayo 2023

