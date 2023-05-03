Batas na susuporta sa persons with autism, ipinanukala

Watch more on iWantTFC

Napapanahon nang tutukan ang autism, ayon sa isang senador. Kaya naman isang panukala ang inaasahang magbibigay ng suporta at serbisyo para sa persons with autism. Sinabi naman ng ilang eksperto na hindi dapat mawalan ng pag-asa ang mga magulang at mga nag-aalaga sa mga batang may autism. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 3 Mayo 2023