MANILA – Fifteen people who visited the Tubbataha Reef in Palawan have tested positive for COVID-19, a local official said Tuesday.

Puerto Princesa incident commander Dr. Dean Palanca told TeleRadyo that those infected were 14 tourists and a local crew member.

“I think alam na rin ng national yung case natin dito sa Tubbataha COVID case. So meron tayong…15 ang positive doon. Meron kasing yung mga 43 ang nag-sail, kasama yung other cruise,” he said.

(I think the national government already knows about the Tubbataha COVID-19 cases. So 15 tested positive, out of the 43 who sailed there.)

Palanca said the tourists came from Manila, then rode a boat straight to Tubbataha.

The patients are now in an isolation facility in Puerto Princesa and will stay there until next week, he said.

“Ito namang 15 natin galing sa Tubbataha ay maayos naman ang kanilang kondisyon at hindi naman sila malala or umabot sa moderate. Halos kalahati sa kanila is asymptomatic,” he said.

(Our 15 patients from Tubbataha are in good condition. Their symptoms didn't even reach the moderate stage. About half of them are asymptomatic.)

The rest of the patients are showing mild symptoms like cough and colds, Palanca noted.

The official said they are now awaiting word from the Philippine Genome Center to see if the samples taken from some of the patients can be tested for COVID-19 variants.

Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said her department's regional office is coordinating with the local government and tourism office regarding the incident.

"The DOT continues to push for the adherence to established health and safety protocols in the industry with the realization that the pandemic is not yet over," she said in a statement.

Palanca said vaccination continues in Palawan as the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

A foreign female patient from Finland is the Philippines’ first case of the omicron BA.2.12 subvariant. At least 44 of her close contacts have been identified.

-- TeleRadyo, 3 May 2022