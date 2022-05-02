Home  >  News

Marcos maintains lead in Pulse Asia’s final survey ahead of #Halalan2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2022 01:05 AM

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. kept his lead in the final pre-election survey for the presidency. Other candidates, however, are not giving up hope of an election surprise on May 9. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 2, 2022
