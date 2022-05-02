Home  >  News

Tinaguriang subleader umano ng drug group sa Batangas tiklo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2022 07:15 AM

MAYNILA – Isang itinuturong umano'y subleader ng isang illegal drugs group sa bayan ng Balayan, Batangas ang inaresto ng mga awtoridad.

Inaresto ang suspek sa isang buy-bust operation sa Barangay Langgangan kung saan tatlong gramo ng hinihinalang shabu na may halagang P9,000 ang kinumpiska.

Ayon sa pulisya, hinuli nila ang subleader ng Abellera drug group na, bukod sa pagbebenta ng ilegal na droga, ay suma-sideline din bilang gun-for-hire.

– Ulat ni Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

