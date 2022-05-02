Watch more News on iWantTFC

Another high-profile witness against detained Sen. Leila de Lima recanted his testimony implicating her in a prison narcotics trade.

Former corrections bureau official Rafael Ragos said he was forced by then justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre to testify against De Lima.

The justice department insisted this development was not a setback in its drug case against the senator. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 2, 2022