Home > News Ex-BuCor OIC Ragos recants allegations vs De Lima ABS-CBN News Posted at May 03 2022 01:00 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Another high-profile witness against detained Sen. Leila de Lima recanted his testimony implicating her in a prison narcotics trade. Former corrections bureau official Rafael Ragos said he was forced by then justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre to testify against De Lima. The justice department insisted this development was not a setback in its drug case against the senator. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 2, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Leila De Lima Bureau of Corrections Rafael Ragos DOJ Vitaliano Aguirre /news/05/03/22/nasa-35-bahay-sa-cainta-nasunog/entertainment/05/03/22/watch-moira-pens-new-song-ipanalo-natin-to/overseas/05/02/22/israel-says-iran-tried-to-recruit-agents-via-facebook/news/05/02/22/legal-system-winalanghiya-sa-kaso-ni-de-lima-abugado/spotlight/05/02/22/isko-morenos-presence-on-facebook-grew-massively-quickly-after-2019