Duterte orders immediate stop to e-sabong operations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2022 11:37 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered online cockfighting operations called e-sabong to immediately stop.

Duterte previously resisted calls to shut down the controversial business, citing a loss of potential government revenue. But he said its negative social impact made him change his mind. - The World Tonight, May 3, 2022
