Biñan mayor supporters allegedly harassed by group of men

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2022 01:10 AM

Dozens were arrested for allegedly harassing supporters of the Biñan City mayor in Laguna. The suspects allegedly worked for a congressional candidate who denies they were hired goons. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 2, 2022
 
