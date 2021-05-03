P25 billion in unspent calamity funds? Figure is 'bloated', says Palace

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang on Monday rejected a media report that the government has yet to spend around P25 billion in calamity funds from 2020 to this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of some P22 billion in calamity funds last year, the Office of the President approved around P20 billion for disbursement, leaving a balance of about P2.22 billion, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

As for the P20-billion calamity funds for this year, P2.8 billion has been approved while about P8.23 is in process, he said in a press briefing.

"Bloated po iyong nasa pahayagan na hindi po ginagastos na nasa pahayagan na national calamity funds," said Roque.

"Siyempre po hindi gagastusin ang lahat dahil kailangang mag-save ng pondo," he added.

(The figure for unused calamity funds in the newspaper is bloated. Of course, we will not spend all of it because we need to save.)

Calamity funds are released "as the need arises," Roque said, quoting the budget department.

"Nasa Mayo pa lang po tayo. Iyong budget sa 2021, siyempre po and'yan pa 'yan dahil hindi naman dapat gastusin lahat dahil baka mamaya, iyong ibang aberyang mangyayari sa 2021, wala na po tayong pondo," he said.

(It's just May. The 2021 budget, of course, is still there because it should not be used all once. Some other calamity might happen in 2021, and we could run out of funds.)