San Juan opens new COVID-19 quarantine facility

MANILA - San Juan City has opened a new quarantine facility that can accommodate 52 patients, its mayor said Monday.

The series of container vans each have a room with airconditioning and wifi, said San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora.

"They don't have to worry about anything except to get well. They will have free meals, may (there are) doctors, nurses, meron ding (there's also) wifi and meron pa silang (they will receive) P3,000 financial assistance," he told ANC's Headstart.

"We don't want them to stay at home because the tendency is they will infect other members of their family."

The city is down to 668 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday from a peak of 1,226 last April 14, according to Zamora.