Journalists raise funds for COVID-19 stricken media workers in PH

MANILA - The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said Monday it was raising funds to help media practitioners who contracted COVID-19.

Through "Tabang Media" or Help for the Media, the group provides financial assistance to fellow media workers while they are recuperating from the illness, NUJP president Jonathan De Santos said.

"A lot of them are in trouble economically. Well, everyone's affected by it but they've been forced to keep covering," he told ANC. "A lot of them don't have protection, they don't have even basic PPEs, even regular testing. So, that's what we're trying to do here. We're trying to raise funds to help our colleagues who get COVID."

So far, at least 58 have caught the respiratory illness in the country. De Santos noted the group started tallying the COVID-19 cases only March this year.

Donations may be sent to Metrobank with account name National Union of Journalists of the Philippines and account number 229-7-229-50757-1. It can also be sent through secretariat@nujp.org at Paypal or Jhoanna Ballaran at GCash with account number 09617626684.