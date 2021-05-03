Palace: Duterte has picked next PNP chief

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte has picked the next leader of the Philippine National Police, Malacañang said on Monday.

"I know he has made a decision," Palace spokesman Harry Roque said, when asked if the President has chosen PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas' successor.

Sinas, who made headlines for a 2020 mañanita or predawn birthday serenade that allegedly violated COVID-19 protocols, is set to retire on Saturday.

"But I am not at a liberty to announce anything, unless I have the paper, the appointment paper," Roque said in a press briefing.

The National Police Commission submitted only one candidate to replace Sinas, its chairman Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.

Duterte has the "prerogative and authority" to choose any officer with at least a police brigadier general rank for the top post, Año told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

RELATED STORIES: