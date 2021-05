Command center eyes better COVID-19 hospital referral by mid-May

Watch more in iWantTFC

The One Hospital Command Center said on Monday it was aiming to give better services to patients with COVID-19, in terms of their referral to medical facilities.

The command center will move to a new venue that can accommodate its new call center agents and gadgets, said its head, treatment "czar" Leopoldo Vega.

"Siguro po mga (perhaps by the) middle of May, we will transfer, and we will be able to provide you a better service, and a better functionality," he said in a press briefing.

"We hope that this will not just be for COVID, but also in post-COVID, we will have a national referral system all over the Philippines connecting the different hospitals, LGUs... and even financial services that are needed by the patients," he added.

Authorities has raised the intensive care capacity of Metro Manila to 1,148 beds, from the previous 781, said Vega, who is also Health undersecretary.

The healthcare capacity of an area is a consideration for lowering or raising its quarantine level.