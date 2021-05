DILG: 3 in 4 beneficiaries have received lockdown 'ayuda'

Watch more in iWantTFC

Three out of four target beneficiaries have received the cash aid meant to help them cope with Metro Manila's recent return to stricter quarantine to arrest an uptick in COVID-19 infections, the interior department said on Monday.

About 75 percent of beneficiaries have received a total of P8.4 billion in aid, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Naging very systematic po at organisado na in the past week ang ating pamimigay ng ayuda," he said in a public briefing.

(Our aid distribution in the past week was very systematic and organized.)

Caloocan has distributed aid to the most beneficiaries at 96.31, followed by Quezon City at around 94 percent, said Malaya.

Local governments have until May 15 to distribute the aid to a total of 22.9 million beneficiaries.

Up to 4 members of a family could receive P1,000 each.