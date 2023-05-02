Home  >  News

PH to close airspace on May 3, 17 for airport maintenance

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 02 2023 09:41 PM

The Philippines will temporarily close its airspace on May 3 and 17 to make way for an airport maintenance operation.

Officials hope this will prevent a repeat of Monday's consecutive power outages at the Manila international airport. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 2, 2023
