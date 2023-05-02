Home > News PH to close airspace on May 3, 17 for airport maintenance ABS-CBN News Posted at May 02 2023 09:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippines will temporarily close its airspace on May 3 and 17 to make way for an airport maintenance operation. Officials hope this will prevent a repeat of Monday's consecutive power outages at the Manila international airport. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 2, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight NAIA Ninoy Aquino International Airport MIAA Manila International Airport Authority maintenance /sports/05/02/23/sea-games-u22-azkals-salvage-draw-vs-cambodia/video/business/05/02/23/ph-shares-begin-new-trading-month-higher-at-6672/video/news/05/02/23/ph-daily-average-of-covid-19-cases-up-by-42/video/news/05/02/23/more-filipino-evacuees-from-sudan-arrive-home/video/news/05/02/23/biden-says-us-commitment-to-ph-defense-ironclad