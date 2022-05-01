Home > News Sunog sumiklab sa UP Diliman residential area ABS-CBN News Posted at May 02 2022 06:40 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Isang sunog ang sumiklab sa Village A residential area sa loob ng University of the Philippines Diliman ngayong Lunes ng umaga. Ayon sa ulat, dakong alas 5 ng umaga unang nakita ang makapal na usok na nanggagaling sa isang bahay sa lugar. ABS-CBN News, May 2, 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber tagalog news, teleradyo Read More: up diliman university of the philippines diliman up campus sunog tagalog news /entertainment/05/02/22/winwyn-marquez-gives-birth-to-baby-girl/entertainment/05/02/22/kylie-minogue-jason-donovan-to-reunite-for-neighbours-finale/entertainment/05/02/22/bad-guys-stay-on-top-of-namerica-box-office/overseas/05/02/22/beijing-tourist-sites-empty-in-covid-stalked-public-holiday/overseas/05/02/22/first-foreigners-flying-into-hong-kong-after-travel-rules-eased