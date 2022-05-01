Home  >  News

Sunog sumiklab sa UP Diliman residential area

Posted at May 02 2022 06:40 AM

Isang sunog ang sumiklab sa Village A residential area sa loob ng University of the Philippines Diliman ngayong Lunes ng umaga. 

Ayon sa ulat, dakong alas 5 ng umaga unang nakita ang makapal na usok na nanggagaling sa isang bahay sa lugar.


