MANILA – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is set to deploy 40,000 of its personnel to ensure the safety and security of the 2022 elections.

In a TeleRadyo interview, AFP spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala said most of these soldiers will be deployed to areas of concern in Mindanao.

“Sa ngayon ‘no, pinakamadami ay nasa Mindanao area kasi nandyan po ang na-identify ng Comelec kung saan marami tayong grave concern na areas,” he said.

(For now, there are many who will be deployed in Mindanao because the Comelec has identified a lot of areas of grave concern there.)

He stressed, however, that personnel will also be deployed in other regions of the country where there are areas of concern.

Zagala said soldiers are tasked to ensure the physical safety of polling places.

“Kung merong isang lugar sa isang polling district at ito ay considered grave concern, we will just be outside or kung saan man tayo kailangan ng Comelec.”

(If an area in a polling district is considered of grave concern, we will just be outside or wherever the Comelec needs us.)

He also said that they will be supporting the Philippine National Police in its law enforcement duties.

The Comelec has identified 104 "areas of election concern" nationwide. It also placed 2 areas in Lanao del Sur under its control.

--TeleRadyo, 2 May 2022