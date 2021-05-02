PH to repatriate citizens in India when commercial flights resume: envoy

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines will repatriate its citizens in India who want to return home when commercial flights resume or when there are enough passengers for a flight, its envoy in New Delhi said Sunday.

Manila had earlier prohibited travelers from the South Asian nation to enter the country following a surge in cases.

It is "logistically difficult" to mount a repatriation flight as many nations have issued a travel ban against India and the Philippines does not have a direct flight there, said Ambassador Ramon Bagatsing Jr.

Not many Filipinos have expressed willingness to go home, he added.

"Hindi pa naman ganun karami. Although, isang Pilipinong gusto umuwi, kailangan tulungan natin. On the logistic side, we need at least 150 passenger to make it viable," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(There's not that many. Although, if there's one Filipino who wants to go home, we need to help them.)

"Sabi ni (Foreign Affairs) Secretary (Teodoro) Locsin, habang 'di pa pwede 'yan, siguro 'pag June or middle of the month, 'pag medyo okay na. Otherwise, we wait for the commercial flights to resume and then we can do that."

(Secretary Locsin said maybe we could mount a flight in June or the middle of the month when things have improved.)

At least 73 Filipinos in India have contracted the respiratory illness and 2 have died, Bagatsing said.

New Delhi has been placed on lockdown because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

India reported more than 400,000 new cases on Saturday in the past 24 hours, the first country to do so, taking the total to 19.1 million.

There were also 3,523 additional deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853.

As of Saturday, a total of 18,380 Filipinos abroad have been infected with COVID-19, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

- with report from Agence France-Presse