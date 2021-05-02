Mga deboto natuwa sa paglahok ng Antipolo Cathedral sa rosary marathon

Watch more in iWantTFC

Pinangunahan ni Pope Francis ang pagsisimula ng isang buwang pandaigdigang pagdarasal ng rosaryo para hilingin na matapos na ang COVID-19 pandemic. Kabilang sa mga napili para sa global rosary marathon ang National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage sa Antipolo City. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Linggo, 2 Mayo 2021