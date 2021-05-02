Home  >  News

Mga deboto natuwa sa paglahok ng Antipolo Cathedral sa rosary marathon

Posted at May 02 2021 06:33 PM

Pinangunahan ni Pope Francis ang pagsisimula ng isang buwang pandaigdigang pagdarasal ng rosaryo para hilingin na matapos na ang COVID-19 pandemic. Kabilang sa mga napili para sa global rosary marathon ang National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage sa Antipolo City. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Linggo, 2 Mayo 2021

