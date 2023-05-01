Watch more on iWantTFC

Patuloy ang paglalagay ng Department of Health-Calabarzon ng insecticide-treated nets sa mga bintana ng isang paaralan sa Mauban, Quezon para protektahan ang publiko laban sa sakit na dengue. Nakiisa sa kampanya ang Department of Education, lokal na pamahalaan ng Mauban at Lingkod Kapamilya ng ABS-CBN Foundation. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 1 Mayo 2023