Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Insecticide-treated nets inilagay sa paaralan sa Quezon para iwas-dengue

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2023 09:30 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Patuloy ang paglalagay ng Department of Health-Calabarzon ng insecticide-treated nets sa mga bintana ng isang paaralan sa Mauban, Quezon para protektahan ang publiko laban sa sakit na dengue. Nakiisa sa kampanya ang Department of Education, lokal na pamahalaan ng Mauban at Lingkod Kapamilya ng ABS-CBN Foundation. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 1 Mayo 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   public service   dengue   insecticide treated nets   DOH   Deped   Lingkod Kapamilya   ABS-CBN Foundation   Mauban   Quezon  