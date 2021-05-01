Home  >  News

Sistema sa mga community pantry, plano pang ayusin ng mga organizer

Posted at May 01 2021 08:42 PM | Updated as of May 01 2021 10:35 PM

Namigay ng libreng bitamina at gamot ang community pantry sa Kamaynilaan. Tiniyak naman ng mga organizer ang mas ligtas at mas maayos na operasyon ng mga community pantry sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Sabado, 1 Mayo 2021. 

