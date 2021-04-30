Home  >  News

Duque admits Philippines may miss goal of herd immunity vs COVID-19 this year

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2021 03:41 AM

The Philippines' health chief admits it's possible that the country may miss its goal to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 this year due to the slow pace of the vaccine rollout. But the country's vaccine czar believes that the target is still within reach with more jabs expected to arrive in the coming days. Vivienne Gulla reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 30, 2021
