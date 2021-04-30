Home  >  News

Carpio: Duterte should wake up from sleep 'under the kulambo' to challenge China

Posted at May 01 2021 03:34 AM

Two former Philippine officials deliver their harshest rebuke yet of President Rodrigo Duterte's insistence that the country has lost the West Philippine Sea to China. International law experts warn of the Philippines losing the support of allies in the maritime dispute -- if the country's leaders show no interest in fighting for it. Mike Navallo has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 30, 2021
