Dagdag-sahod, kontraktuwalisasyon ilan sa mga isyung isusulong sa Labor Day protests

Posted at Apr 30 2023 08:39 PM

Tatapatan ng mga kilos-protesta ng iba-ibang grupo ng manggagawa ang paggunita ng Labor Day sa Lunes. Itinaas din sa halos 60,000 pulis ang ipapakalat sa buong bansa para magbantay sa mga pagkilos. Inanunsiyo naman ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang mga programa para sa mga manggagawa gayundin ang pagbuo ng inter-agency task force kaugnay sa mga kaso ng umano'y panggigipit sa labor leaders. Nagpa-Patrol, Robert Mano. TV Patrol, Linggo, 30 Abril 2023

