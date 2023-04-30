Home  >  News

Marcos tumulak pa-Amerika para sa official visit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 30 2023 08:36 PM

Misyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na mahikayat ang mas maraming Amerikanong negosyante na mamuhunan sa Pilipinas sa kaniyang 5 araw na official visit sa United States. Layon din niyang patibayin ang papel ng Pilipinas bilang katuwang ng Amerika sa pagsulong ng kapayapaan at kaunlaran sa Asia-Pacific region. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 30 Abril 2023

