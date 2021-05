Want Parlade out of NTF-ELCAC? File quo warranto plea, says Palace

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang said on Friday those who want to remove Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. as spokesman of the anti-communism task force over his alleged red-tagging of community pantries should file a quo warranto petition.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson had said the constitution bars an active member of the military like Parlade from holding a civilian post in the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTC-ELCAC).

"That's actually subject to debate," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is part of the task force, and Parlade might be speaking as part of the military, Roque said in a public briefing.

"Let's not dwell into that," he said. "Kung mayroong mga talagang sigurado sa kanilang legal position, magsampa po sila ng quo warranto dahil 'yan naman po ang remedyo"

(If there are people who are sure of their legal position, they should file a quo warranto because that is really the remedy.)

A quo warranto petition questions someone's legal right to hold the public office he or she occupies.

Roque earlier said that the decision on whether or not to fire Parlade from the NTF-ELCAC rests on the task force because President Rodrigo Duterte "does not micromanage."

Parlade previously made headlines for linking several female celebrities, Senate workers, and lawmakers to the communist movement without presenting proof.