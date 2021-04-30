Home  >  News

Ipinasarang community pantry inilipat sa dating comedy bar sa Tomas Morato

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 30 2021 10:23 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Balik operasyon na ang ipinasarang community pantry sa Barangay Laging Handa sa Quezon City.

Nauna nang naibalita na ipinasara ito ng barangay dahil nagkakaroon ng kaunting pagdami ng tao at sabi umano ng mga opisyal na kailangang i-centralize ang pantry. 

Pero pumasok na ang Quezon City local government at inayos ito kaya maitutuloy na ngayong Biyernes ang pagseserbisyo sa mga residente ng komunidad.

Nakapwesto ang pantry ngayon sa dating comedy bar sa Tomas Morato.

Mahaba na rin ang pila sa pantry na magbubukas ng alas-9 ng umaga.

Tiniyak naman ng organizer nito na mas magiging maayos ang pagbubukas ng pantry ngayon.

May mga tauhan ng Task Force Disiplina para ayusin ang pila na hanggang alas-12 lang ng tanghali ang operasyon.

Hangga’t may dumarating umanong donasyon ay ipagpapatuloy nila ito para makatulong sa mga residente sa lugar.

- TeleRadyo 30 Abril 2021 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Community pantry   tomas Morato   Barangay Laging Handa   Quezon City   Tagalog news   COVID-19  