PNP chief to wait before naming senior officers with drug links

Posted at Apr 29 2023 03:05 AM

The new Philippine National Police chief says he will wait for the proper time before exposing senior officers with links to illegal drugs. PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. also vows to get tough with drug traffickers.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 28, 2023
