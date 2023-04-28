Home > News PNP chief to wait before naming senior officers with drug links ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 29 2023 03:05 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The new Philippine National Police chief says he will wait for the proper time before exposing senior officers with links to illegal drugs. PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. also vows to get tough with drug traffickers.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: Philippine National Police PNP PNP chief Benjamin Acorda Jr illegal drugs drug traffickers /video/news/04/29/23/over-500-pinoys-await-repatriation-at-sudan-egypt-border/video/news/04/29/23/marcos-set-to-meet-biden-amid-wps-taiwan-strait-tensions/video/news/04/29/23/ph-us-air-forces-prep-for-military-exercises/video/news/04/29/23/ph-china-trade-barbs-over-near-collision-of-coast-guard-ships/life/04/29/23/army-air-force-teams-compete-in-pasig-obstacle-race