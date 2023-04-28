Home  >  News

PH, US air forces prep for exercises for first time in 30 years

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2023 02:59 AM

The largest joint military exercises of Filipino and US troops ended Friday in the Philippines. As the two-week-long Balikatan drills came to a close, the Philippine and US Air Force prepared to conduct air exercises, which were last held some 30 years ago. Details from Bianca Dava. —The World Tonight, ANC, April 28, 2023
