PH, China trade barbs over near-collision of Coast Guard ships

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2023 02:58 AM

A new irritant in Philippine-China relations as both sides are exchanging blame for last weekend's near-collision of their coast guard ships in the West Philippine Sea. Raya Capulong has tonight's top story. —The World Tonight, ANC, April 28, 2023
