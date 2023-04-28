Home > News PH, China trade barbs over near-collision of Coast Guard ships ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 29 2023 02:58 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A new irritant in Philippine-China relations as both sides are exchanging blame for last weekend's near-collision of their coast guard ships in the West Philippine Sea. Raya Capulong has tonight's top story. —The World Tonight, ANC, April 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo, The World Tonight Read More: Philippine-China relations West Philippine Sea coast guard ships near-collision /video/business/04/29/23/ph-shares-end-april-in-positive-territory/video/business/04/29/23/what-are-new-sra-chiefs-plans-on-seized-smuggled-sugar/video/news/04/29/23/over-500-pinoys-await-repatriation-at-sudan-egypt-border/video/news/04/29/23/pnp-chief-holds-off-naming-senior-officers-with-drug-links/video/news/04/29/23/marcos-set-to-meet-biden-amid-wps-taiwan-strait-tensions