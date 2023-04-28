Home > News Over 500 Pinoys await repatriation at Sudan-Egypt border ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 29 2023 03:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sudan's warring generals prolong their truce for another 72 hours. The extended ceasefire was declared as over 500 Filipino evacuees from Khartoum await repatriation at the Sudanese-Egyptian border.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: Sudanese-Egyptian border Filipino repatriation Khartoum Sudan war Sudan ceasefire /video/news/04/29/23/pnp-chief-holds-off-naming-senior-officers-with-drug-links/video/news/04/29/23/marcos-set-to-meet-biden-amid-wps-taiwan-strait-tensions/video/news/04/29/23/ph-us-air-forces-prep-for-military-exercises/video/news/04/29/23/ph-china-trade-barbs-over-near-collision-of-coast-guard-ships/life/04/29/23/army-air-force-teams-compete-in-pasig-obstacle-race