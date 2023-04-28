Home  >  News

ANC

Over 500 Pinoys await repatriation at Sudan-Egypt border

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2023 03:07 AM

Sudan's warring generals prolong their truce for another 72 hours. The extended ceasefire was declared as over 500 Filipino evacuees from Khartoum await repatriation at the Sudanese-Egyptian border.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 28, 2023 
