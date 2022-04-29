Watch more News on iWantTFC

Isang babaeng menor de edad sa Taytay, Rizal ang inabuso umano ng isang lalaking nakilala niya sa social media.

Matapos magkita ang suspek at biktima nang personal ay dito umano ginahasa ng 27 anyos na lalaki ang 14 anyos na babae.

Sa imbestigasyon ng pulisya, may limang beses na nangyari ang pang-aabuso at may pagkakataon pa umanong sinasaktan ng suspek ang menor de edad na biktima.

Nang madiskubre ng mga magulang ng babae ang umano'y pang-aabuso, agad nilang inireklamo ang suspek ng child abuse.

Agosto 2021 lumabas ang warrant of arrest ng suspek at nitong Huwebes ay naaresto na siya ng mga kawani ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Rizal.

Limang counts ng paglabag sa child abuse law at rape ang kakaharapin ng suspek.