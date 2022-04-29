Home > News Ping Lacson nangampanya sa Bicol ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 29 2022 08:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Sa Bicol ginugol ni presidential candidate Panfilo "Ping" Lacson ang kaniyang pangangampanya higit 1 linggo bago ang halalan. Nagpunta rin siya sa baluwarte ng katunggaling si Vice President Leni Robredo. Nagpa-Patrol, Aileen Perol. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 29 Abril 2022. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, halalan 2022 Read More: Halalan 2022 Ping Lacson polls elections Bicol Lacson-Sotto tandem campaign 2022 national elections kampanya eleksiyon eleksyon /classified-odd/04/29/22/gunmen-steal-hundreds-of-holiday-outfits-in-pakistan/entertainment/04/29/22/apldeap-denies-endorsing-any-halalan2022-candidate/entertainment/04/29/22/milestone-after-milestone-for-anji-salvacions-debut-ep/news/04/29/22/uk-top-3-na-nagdadala-ng-foreign-tourists-sa-pilipinas/overseas/04/29/22/uae-to-send-astronaut-on-6-month-iss-mission