Ping Lacson nangampanya sa Bicol

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2022 08:21 PM

Sa Bicol ginugol ni presidential candidate Panfilo "Ping" Lacson ang kaniyang pangangampanya higit 1 linggo bago ang halalan. Nagpunta rin siya sa baluwarte ng katunggaling si Vice President Leni Robredo. Nagpa-Patrol, Aileen Perol. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 29 Abril 2022. 

