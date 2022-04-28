Home  >  News

Nigerian, Pinay tiklo matapos mahulihan umano ng P4 milyong halaga ng shabu

Posted at Apr 29 2022 07:11 AM

MAYNILA – Isang 54-anyos na Pilipina at isang 42-anyos na Nigerian na lalaki ang inaresto matapos mahulihan umano ng milyon-milyong halaga ng umano'y shabu sa Las Piñas City.

Walang kaalam-alam ang mga suspek na nagpapanggap palang delivery boy ang isang PDEA agent na nag-deliver sa kanila ng parcel na naglalaman umano ng nasa P4 milyong halaga ng shabu.

Ayon sa PDEA, idineklarang sterilizer ang laman ng package galing Laos, pero nang dumaan ito sa X-ray machine, shabu pala ang laman nito.

Saad ng inarestong Pilipina, pangalawang beses na daw niyang tumanggap ng package kapalit ng P2,000 para sa Nigerian at sa kasama nitong babae na parehong nakilala lang niya sa social media.

Sabi naman ng Nigerian, hindi sa kaniya at lalong wala rin daw siyang inaantay na package.

Patuloy pang iniimbestigahan ng PDEA ang kaso pero ang hinala nila, parte ang mga suspek ng sindikato. – Ulat ni Larize Lee, ABS-CBN News

