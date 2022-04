Marcos Jr. rejects debate challenge from Robredo

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. turns down the challenge of his closest rival Vice President Leni Robredo for a one-on-one debate, closing the door on what would have been the first face-off between the two leading contenders this election season. Meanwhile, both Marcos and Robredo opt-out of the panel interviews organized by the poll body. More in this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 29, 2022