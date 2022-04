Watch more News on iWantTFC

Perjury charges are being considered by the Department of Justice department against self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa after he recanted his previous testimony implicating detained Senator Leila de Lima in a prison narcotics trade. But DOJ officials are downplaying Espinosa's recantation. Mike Navallo has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, April 29, 2022