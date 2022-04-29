Home  >  News

De Lima umaasang may iba pang testigo na magbabawi ng salaysay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2022 08:41 PM

Ngayong binawi na ng self-confessed drug lord na si Kerwin Espinosa ang lahat ng kaniyang mga paratang laban kay Sen. Leila De Lima, umaasa ang senadora na lalabas na rin ang totoo at isa-isang aamin ang lahat ng tumestigo laban sa kaniya. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, BIyernes, 4 Abril 2022. 
 

