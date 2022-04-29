Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — An app has been launched in a bid to safeguard the votes of Filipinos in the crucial May 9 presidential elections.

The app, called Hope Watch 2022, provides secure communications for voters who would want to report election irregularities during Election Day, said Ria Villanueva-Dam, president of Cornerstone Technologies.

"They can have a secure platform to report election irregularity like vote-buying," she told ANC's Headstart.

Villanueva-Dam said the app was initially designed for poll watchers, but they decided to include voters to securely report possible anomalies. Voters can also seek medical help through the app, she said.

They will release a tabulation of votes at their headquarters in Makati through photographed election returns submitted to the app, she also said.

After the elections close on May 9, election returns will be posted outside the polling precincts.

Anyone, including poll watchers, can be able to take a photo of the returns, said Villanueva-Dam.

"That's what we are counting on, crowdsourcing," she said.

The app can be downloaded via Google or Apple App Store.

In the description, a statement reads: "This app will be used by volunteers as an unofficial parallel quick count for the May 9, 2022 Philippine elections. This is not endorsed by the Philippine Commission on Elections."

--ANC, April 29, 2022