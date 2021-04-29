UAE plans to donate coronavirus vaccine to Philippines: official

Watch more in iWantTFC

The United Arab Emirates plans to donate to the Philippines half a million COVID-19 shots developed by Chinese state firm Sinopharm, an official leading the inoculation drive said on Thursday.

“I believe iyong EUA, they have have intention of donating also 500,000 na Sinopharm [doses],” vaccine “czar” Carlito Galvez Jr said in a press briefing.

Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine has yet to secure an emergency use authorization in the Philippines.

China earlier donated 1 million COVID-19 shots to the Philippines, which has so far taken delivery of 4.025 million coronavirus vaccine jabs.

Vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility also pledged to secure 44 million COVID-19 shots for the Philippines, 33 million of which will be free, Galvez said.