UAE plans to donate coronavirus vaccine to Philippines: official

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2021 05:01 PM

The United Arab Emirates plans to donate to the Philippines half a million COVID-19 shots developed by Chinese state firm Sinopharm, an official leading the inoculation drive said on Thursday. 

“I believe iyong EUA, they have have intention of donating also 500,000 na Sinopharm [doses],” vaccine “czar” Carlito Galvez Jr said in a press briefing. 

Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine has yet to secure an emergency use authorization in the Philippines. 

China earlier donated 1 million COVID-19 shots to the Philippines, which has so far taken delivery of 4.025 million coronavirus vaccine jabs. 

Vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility also pledged to secure 44 million COVID-19 shots for the Philippines, 33 million of which will be free, Galvez said. 
