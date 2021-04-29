Home  >  News

Duterte says PH owes debt of gratitude to China for COVID-19 vaccines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2021 10:08 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte said he's rather avoid fighting China for control of the West Philippine Sea because of his debt of gratitude for China's vaccine donations.

He instead blamed the United States for not acting much earlier to help repel Chinese ships from the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. - ANC, The World Tonight, April 29, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   China   West Philippine Sea   maritime dispute   COVID-19 vaccines   Sinovac   utang na loob  