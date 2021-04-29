6 toneladang karneng baboy ipinuslit mula sa Germany

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nagsagawa ng routine inspection ang mga kawani ng City Veterinary Inspection Board ng Maynila nitong Martes sa isang cold storage facility sa Abad Santos sa Maynila nang makita nilang ibinababa ang kahon-kahong frozen pork belly mula Germany.

Agad nilang kinumpiska ang mahigit 6 toneladang ipinuslit na karneng baboy na nagkakahalaga ng P1.5 milyon. Umiiral sa ngayon ang temporary ban ng importation of domestic and wild pigs sa mga bansang may African Swine Fever kung saan kabilang ang Germany.

Ibinebenta online ang pork belly sa halagang P245 kada kilo. Nakipag-tulungan naman agad ang may-ari at agad na isinurender ang baboy at sinabing hindi niya alam na puslit ito.

Ayon kay Nick Santos, direktor ng City Veterinary Inspection Board, ligtas naman itong kainin ng tao pero delikado ito kung makain ng baboy dahil magdudulot ito ng pagkalat ng African Swine Fever.

Nai-turnover na ang nakumpiskang baboy sa City Hall at patuloy naman ang imbestigasyon kung paano ito naipuslit sa bansa.

- TeleRadyo 29 Abril 2021