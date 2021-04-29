Home  >  News

500,000 more Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2021 09:59 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Amid the maritime row between Manila and Beijing, the Philippines receives more doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac. - ANC, The World Tonight, April 29, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   China   Sinovac   COVID-19 vaccine   COVID-19   coronavirus  