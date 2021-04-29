2 lawmakers distribute ivermectin tablets despite warnings from health experts
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 29 2021 10:14 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, coronavirus, ivermectin, House of Representatives, Mike Defensor, Defensor ivermectin
- /sports/05/02/21/nba-nikola-jokic-carries-nuggets-past-clippers
- /sports/05/02/21/pvl-targets-late-june-or-early-july-opening-for-first-professional-conference
- /sports/05/02/21/nba-bojan-bogdanovic-drops-34-as-jazz-outlast-raptors
- /entertainment/05/02/21/ex-pbb-housemates-gee-ann-abrahan-mickey-perz-welcome-second-child
- /overseas/05/02/21/vote-count-in-five-indian-states-begins-amid-pandemic