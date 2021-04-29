Home  >  News

2 lawmakers distribute ivermectin tablets despite warnings from health experts

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2021 10:14 PM

Philippine authorities allowed two lawmakers to proceed unopposed with their distribution of anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment.

They handed out free ivermectin Thursday despite warnings by medical experts. - ANC, The World Tonight, April 29, 2021
