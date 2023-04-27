Home  >  News

DENR chief says damage caused by Mindoro oil spill may reach P7-B

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 28 2023 12:53 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine authorities found no traces of a harmful chemical previously found at the site of a sunken oil tanker near Oriental Mindoro.

The Philippine environment secretary, meanwhile, fended off criticism for her supposed absence in addressing the oil leak from the tanker. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 27, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Oriental Mindoro   DENR   Department of Environment and Natural Resources   oil spill   Mindoro oil spill  